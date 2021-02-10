It Was Never About Abuse: Famed Boston Globe Abuse Reporter Rezendes Finally Comes Clean

By

We have said it many times: It is not about what it claims to be about. Simply put, the media's single-minded obsession over abuse in the Church from decades ago has almost nothing to do with abuse and everything to do with the media's ideological hatred for the Church.

For if the media were really concerned with the issue of abuse, they would also cover the abuse that occurs in Hollywood, the public school system, and the many other places where abuse sadly still happens today.

But sometimes the media blow their cover. Just last week, sleazy Michael Rezendes of the Associated Press – and a famed writer of the phony 'Spotlight' series from the Boston Globe and many follow up hit pieces against the Church – co-authored a 4,100-word screed against the Catholic Church crying foul over the fact that parishes and dioceses throughout the country received federal coronavirus relief money.

Did Rezendes uncover any illegality or improper conduct in parishes receiving funds? Nope. Rather, it seems that Rezendes' piece was simply driven by his anger that he had not already bankrupted every diocese in the country through his nonstop coverage of old abuse claims. Thanks for the insight, Mike, into what really has driven your coverage of the abuse storyline.

Not only did Rezendes not find that parishes committed any impropriety, but, as Church experts observed in an article for the National Catholic Register, Rezendes completely misled his audience about how Church finances operate.

In addition, as pointed out by the Catholic League, despite having easy access to information about many other religious organizations receiving federal funds, Rezendes somehow chose to analyze only the Catholic Church and nobody else. Odd that.

However, Rezendes' crazy screed was a long needed and deeply clarifying event. It finally belied his true motivation for covering the issue of sex abuse in the Church in the first place. After all of these years in which Rezendes claimed to be the good guy, a dogged reporter rooting out abuse in the Church, his latest story finally revealed him to be the simple anti-Catholic bigot that he is.

