EXCLUSIVE** Buffalo’s Bare-Chested Buddies: The Secret Love Letter the Media is Hiding

**EXCLUSIVE** Please credit to TheMediaReport.com
This is what the media did not want you to see.
It's the steamy gay love letter at the heart of everything you have been hearing about in the Diocese of Buffalo.
It obviously has nothing to do with the abuse of minors but it's the reason that the top assistant to Bishop Richard Malone, Rev. Ryszard Biernat, secretly recorded Malone: to distract public attention from Biernat's gay love affair and save his own priesthood.
But now you can see it for yourselves. It's in Biernat's own handwriting to seminarian Matthew Bojanowski in July 2016:
- Click for **page one**: "Remember? The library of the bishop's house? … What I have been feeling for you is something totally new and different from all the other feelings of love I have experienced … I will always love you more than yesterday …"
- Click for **page two**: "I will always love you, and if you leave, I'll be O.K. … At this point, I cannot imagine my life without you …"
- Click for **page three**:"So my beloved Matthew, I hope and pray that you are my 'other 1/2 that walks life's journey with' me!! Forever grateful for loving me first!"
In the hopes of boosting ratings and pumping up his campaign to get rid of Malone, dishonest TV reporter Charlie Specht tried to minimize and downplay the steamy love letter by laughably characterizing it as merely "platonic" … And the sleazy Buffalo News tried to tell readers it was only "an expression of friendship." Some "friendship." … And gadfly "whistlebower" and former diocesan employee Siobhan O'Connor, who is clearly not the "faithful Catholic" that she has made herself out to be, has baldly claimed that the romantic love letter was somehow not even a romantic love letter.
But now, as anyone who can read can see, they all lied to us.
Now you know the truth.
Comments
Media lies? What else is new? Sprecht is having his 30 seconds of fame and he is not going to let the truth get in the way of ratings. When are they going to get rid of these two priests? The sooner, the better.
Thank you for the work that you do and for publishing this letter.
Wow very sad that this priest betrayed his bishop to cover for his deceit and his beaking of his vows.
What a bunch of garbage this site is
this is the dumbest site ever
Many agencies are looking into this right now. The stolen letter. Heard could be charges against you FYI
Is that new? Media sites are now prosecuted for publishing information and alerting the public about the truth? Seems that "Jack " is trying to intimidate here.
oh if this letter is stolen and you posted it I do think you may have a problem.
Where did you get your law degree from? If that was the case, the New York Times entire newsroom would all be in jail. Ever hear of the Pentagon Papers.? LOL.
Heard same thing. Something about it being personal stolen property. Not sure who gave the letter and photo but doesn’t look good if it was stolen.
Heard same thing. Something about it being personal stolen property. Not sure who gave the letter and photo but doesn’t look good if it was stolen.
Nowak took pictures of the letter in attempt to use for blackmail. Where did this come from?? Was money exchanged for this letter?? Idk the details but not looking good if it’s stolen property.
Nowak took pictures of the letter in attempt to use for blackmail. Where did this come from?? Was money exchanged for this