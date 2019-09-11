EXCLUSIVE** Buffalo’s Bare-Chested Buddies: The Secret Love Letter the Media is Hiding

By

**EXCLUSIVE** Please credit to TheMediaReport.com

This is what the media did not want you to see.

It's the steamy gay love letter at the heart of everything you have been hearing about in the Diocese of Buffalo.

It obviously has nothing to do with the abuse of minors but it's the reason that the top assistant to Bishop Richard Malone, Rev. Ryszard Biernat, secretly recorded Malone: to distract public attention from Biernat's gay love affair and save his own priesthood.

But now you can see it for yourselves. It's in Biernat's own handwriting to seminarian Matthew Bojanowski in July 2016:

- Click for **page one**: "Remember? The library of the bishop's house? … What I have been feeling for you is something totally new and different from all the other feelings of love I have experienced … I will always love you more than yesterday …"

- Click for **page two**: "I will always love you, and if you leave, I'll be O.K. … At this point, I cannot imagine my life without you …"

- Click for **page three**:"So my beloved Matthew, I hope and pray that you are my 'other 1/2 that walks life's journey with' me!! Forever grateful for loving me first!"

In the hopes of boosting ratings and pumping up his campaign to get rid of Malone, dishonest TV reporter Charlie Specht tried to minimize and downplay the steamy love letter by laughably characterizing it as merely "platonic" … And the sleazy Buffalo News tried to tell readers it was only "an expression of friendship." Some "friendship." … And gadfly "whistlebower" and former diocesan employee Siobhan O'Connor, who is clearly not the "faithful Catholic" that she has made herself out to be, has baldly claimed that the romantic love letter was somehow not even a romantic love letter.

But now, as anyone who can read can see, they all lied to us.

Now you know the truth.