Priest Acquitted After Short Deliberation: Michael Voris and Church Militant Humiliated

It should be an important lesson for us all: Wait until you have all the facts before opening your mouth.

A criminal jury took only two hours this week to acquit a Catholic priest in Michigan, Rev. Robert DeLand, who had been charged on multiple counts that he had sexually assaulted two teenage boys in 2017.

Deland's acquittal is especially noteworthy because the right-wing site Church Militant – operated by the bombastic Michael Voris – published numerous over-the-top stories about the accusations, even going as far as to sending its editor-in-chief and a camera to the courtroom last spring to report on preliminary hearings.

From the hopped-up coverage of the case, regular viewers of Church Militant would have assumed that Fr. DeLand's guilt and a prison sentence were inevitable.

However, at trial it became clear that Deland's accusers were not believable. One of the accusers made a crazy claim that DeLand had somehow attempted to grab his penis in plain sight at a memorial service attended by hundreds of people. The other accuser – a high schooler who apparently had quite a discipline record – claimed that DeLand pulled him out of class one day, gave him $20, and then touched his buttocks. [Check out: "Attorney: Case against Rev. Robert DeLand is false, investigation is 'witch hunt'" (abc12.com, April 2018)]

TheMediaReport.com

has been around for a while now, and if there's one thing we've learned in this time, it is that it is well worth always questioning the media's coverage of accused priests.

Prosecutors regularly exaggerate the "evidence" they claim to have against accused priests, often greatly. "Very reliable sources" often turn out to be anything but reliable. Accusers often sound extremely convincing, even through tears, as many are mentally unstable or simply not telling the truth in hopes of big bucks from the Church.

When it comes to justice for Catholic priests, none of the usual rules apply. An allegation is never too old. Evidence is never too flimsy. A lack of corroboration or of any physical evidence does not matter. The background of the accuser, even if it is one of fraud, is wholly irrelevant. The point is to bring a charge against a Catholic priest, any priest, and garner splashy headlines for the prosecutor.

Thus DeLand faces two additional trials against him, even though one of the remaining cases involves a same accuser whom the jury this week did not believe. DeLand's ordeal is still not over, and prison time is still a possibility.

But the point is that DeLand was found innocent of charges for which the hyperbolic Voris had already found him guilty. Voris – just like many opposite left-wing Church haters – has seized on the sex abuse issue as a pretext to attack what he perceives to be a corrupt hierarchy.

The problem is that along the way Voris ends up committing his own injustices and humiliating only himself.